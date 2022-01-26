Cincy
Cincinnati: Firefighters Respond To A Gas Leak In St. Bernard

Firefighters respond to a gas leak in St. Bernard.

People from the residents say they smelled gas in the area.

A woman named Beth Mehran said it smell like rotten eggs and she went outside and called 911.

Below is an update from the police.

“We received an update from the fire department; they located the source of the odor of natural gas. Evidently, a propane tank was leaking at the construction site by the school. The situation has been adjusted and residents are safe.”

Dispatchers say no residents had to be evacuated.(Fox19)

Close