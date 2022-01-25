How Kelly Rowland Combats Imposter Syndrome With Powerful Affirmations

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s not unusual for our favorite celebrities to become our own personal superheroes. Following them on social media gives us an intimate glimpse into their lives. Their kids become our nieces and nephews, their wins become our motivation, and through the bits and pieces shared on social, they’ve become best friends in our heads. While some celebrities live on the pedestal that fans put them on, most restore their human elements by exposing vulnerability.

Kelendria Trene Rowland, otherwise known as Kelly, is the quintessential Black beauty. Introduced to the world during her Destiny’s Child days, the singer, songwriter, actress, author, wife, and mother has become the poster girl for Black Girl Magic. Rowland is easily every Black girl’s superhero, from her angelic voice to her glowing melanin.

I was over the moon excited when I learned I would have the opportunity to interview Rowland. She was conducting an intimate virtual chat on behalf Unilever Beauty & Personal Care Scale, to discuss the importance of embracing your unique, personal beauty. Rowland and I chopped it up like old friends catching up over a zoom call following the session.

Rowland and I discussed her biggest insecurity during our chat, which was honestly a shocker for me. We dive into what it’s like to experience Imposter Syndrome, “a psychological pattern in which an individual doubts their skills, talents, or accomplishments and has a persistent internalized fear of being exposed as a ‘fraud,’” as defined by Wikipedia. She also shares her affirmations to combat those thoughts of not being good enough. We even get her raw reaction to British Vogue’s recent magazine cover, which featured 9 African models. Check out the interview below!

Andre Leon Talley Never Got His Flowers

Miss Lissa’s MILF Manual: How I Navigate Motherhood, Meditation & Career

