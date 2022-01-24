Netflix Greenlights Michelle Buteau Comedy Series ‘Survival of the Thickest’ [Details Inside]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Netflix greenlights new comedy series Survival of the Thickest starring Michelle Buteau based upon her acclaimed book of essays. The streaming platform ordered eight episodes of the upcoming series.

Netflix television executive, @JasmynBeKnowing, shared her excitement on Twitter.

The announcement is followed by the success of Buteau’s standup special Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia, film role in Always Be My Maybe, hosts of The Circle and narration of multiple series including upcoming docuseries The Principles of Pleasure. She continues to build her relationship with Netflix in her brand new series.

The show’s official description:

Survival of the Thickest follows Mavis Beaumont, who is played by Buteau. Black, plus-size and newly single, Mavis Beaumont unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life after putting all her eggs in one man’s basket, but she’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss.

The show was created by Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel and will be executive produced by Ravi Nandan and Alli Reich from A24. Sanchez-Witzel is also the showrunner for the series, following the recent announcement of her overall deal with Netflix that also includes show development.

“It’s been so damn amazing finding a home with Netflix,” said Buteau in a statement. “To say I’m excited to continue my relationship with them is an understatement. I’m over the moon and I’m under it! Danielle has been a dream partner and I can’t wait to share what we’ve been cooking up.”

Netflix’s Head of Comedy, Tracey Pakosta, shares how brilliant Buteau is as a performer and creator.

“Michelle Buteau is many things: a brilliant writer, a gifted stand-up comedian and an empowering performer,” said Pakosta. “But above all else: she is one of the funniest people alive. Paired with Danielle Sanchez-Witzel – one of TV’s sharpest visionaries – Survival of the Thickest will bring Michelle’s unique point of view to life.”

Michelle Buteau is an actress, author, and comedian. Survival of the Thickest , her first book, will be released in paperback on February 1. She will be featured in Universal’s feature film, Marry Me, alongside Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, which will be released on February 11. Her first Netflix one-hour comedy special, Welcome to Buteaupia, premiered in September 2020. She made history as the first woman to win a Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Special in 2021.

Stay tuned for more from Michelle Buteau and Netflix’s Survival of the Thickest.

