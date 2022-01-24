Yung Miami Wears Her All-Red Balenciaga Pantaboots To Perfection In Latest Look

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Yung Miami was spotted out and about recently where she sported a monochromatic look that was everything!

The City Girl took the phrase “lady in red” to a whole new level when she was seen in a very fashionable ensemble and rocked all-red from head to toe. For the look, she wore a Queen of Hearts cropped blazer by Pnk Elephant and paired the look with a sheer red shirt that she wore overtop a matching red bra. She added red Balenciaga pantaboots to the look that hugged her curves to perfection. She accessorized the look with a small clutch purse that was in the shape of a pair of lips covered in red lipstick, dark black sunnies, and blinged-out bracelets, rings, earrings, and necklaces to add glitz and glam to the look. She wore her long, jet-black hair pulled back into a high ponytail and served face as she showed off her look from different angles on Instagram.

“Barely pop out but when I do I’m tryna kill something!” she captioned the photo set. And she definitely killed this look! Check it out below.

Many of the rapper’s followers 5 million flooded her IG comments with heart eye and heart emojis, seemingly offering their stamps of approval for the fashionable outfit. One follower even wrote, “The prettiest ,” under the picture, further solidifying Yung Miami’s look as top tier.

Just last week, Yung Miami and her rap group partner, JT, were trending again for their fashion choices, this time for twinning in their matching green and red Dolce and Gabbana bodysuits that resembled a turf football field. The “Act Up” duo paired that look with matching Dolce and Gabbana bucket hats and wore cut-off denim shorts that they left unbuttoned at the waist. For their shoes, they wore Dolce and Gabbana crystal-embellished padded boots that currently retail for $5,245 and accessorized the look with matching diamond-encrusted necklaces, matching watches and both wore their hair long, straight, and jet-black as they posed for a series of photos for their social pages.

“Touchdown in yo CITY ,” the rappers captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

Would you splurge on either of these looks?

