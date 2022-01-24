Cincinnati: The Bengals Are Headed To The AFC Championship Game

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the AFC Championship to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bengals beat the Chiefs before, by the score of 34 to 31.

If we beat them again we will be headed to the Super Bowl!

Let’s cheer on our Bengals can I get a WHO Dey!!!!

