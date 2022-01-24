CLOSE
The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the AFC Championship to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Bengals beat the Chiefs before, by the score of 34 to 31.
If we beat them again we will be headed to the Super Bowl!
Let’s cheer on our Bengals can I get a WHO Dey!!!!
Football Wifey: 12 Of Karrueche’s Cutest Moments With Victor Cruz
12 photos Launch gallery
Football Wifey: 12 Of Karrueche’s Cutest Moments With Victor Cruz
1. Karrueche & Victor enjoy a day at Miami BeachSource: 1 of 12
2. Vic loves a good wedgie picking momentSource: 2 of 12
3. Kae captioned this photo: “Hello from us.” Heard you, girl!
Source: 3 of 12
4. All smiles outside Delilah Nightclub in L.A.Source: 4 of 12
5. Looking like money on a KITH retreat.
Source: 5 of 12
6. How cute are they?Source: 6 of 12
7. Vic shows off his girl.Source: 7 of 12
8. They’re always side-by-side these days.
Source: 8 of 12
9. A throwback Vic x Kae pic.Source: 9 of 12
10. How gorgeous are they?!
Source: 10 of 12
11. Can you spot Karrueche?
Source: 11 of 12
12. Way too cute.Source: 12 of 12
Cincinnati: The Bengals Are Headed To The AFC Championship Game was originally published on rnbcincy.com