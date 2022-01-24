Cincy
Cincinnati: The Bengals Are Headed To The AFC Championship Game

The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the AFC Championship to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bengals beat the Chiefs before, by the score of 34 to 31.

If we beat them again we will be headed to the Super Bowl!

Let’s cheer on our Bengals can I get a WHO Dey!!!!

Cincinnati: The Bengals Are Headed To The AFC Championship Game  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

