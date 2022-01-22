Kandi Burruss Serves Drama In New Spinoff ‘Kandi & The Gang’

One thing about Kandi Burruss, she stays booked and busy! And the Real Housewives of Atlanta star is now set to star in yet another Bravo spinoff series this spring, making this the sixth Bravo spinoff series for the reality star. This time, the 45-year-old will show off her family and the staff at her Old Lady Gang (OLG) restaurant in the series, Kandi & The Gang, set to premiere on the network on March 6.

The new reality series will reportedly follow Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, along with the staff of OLG. The series will show Kandi’s family and friends as they face a “much-needed change at the restaurant while juggling their career ambitions, larger-than-life personalities, and personal lives,” according to a statement in a press release.