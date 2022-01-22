News
RIP Ian Alexander Jr.: Final Social Media Posts From Regina King’s Only Son Suggest His Career Was About To Take Off

The DJ, singer and producer who performed as Desduné invited people to support him "before the blowup."

Ian Alexander Jr., Regina King's only son whose stage name was Desduné

Ian Alexander Jr. as Desduné. | Source: Apple Music

The tragic suicide of actress Regina King‘s only son was dominating the news cycle Saturday morning after his death was reported at the young age of just 26 years.

Ian Alexander Jr. was King’s pride and joy. She was a major presence on his social media channels, which were replete with indications that his career as a music-making DJ, singer and producer was about to take off. Those social media posts eagerly looking toward the future stood in contrast to others that offered more cryptic messages.

Alexander Jr., who performed under the name Desduné, was three days removed from celebrating his 26th birthday when he died by suicide. That was right around when he took to his Instagram account to post an image bringing attention to an upcoming gig he had. Alexander Jr. invited people to attend a showcase for emerging artists in Los Angeles so they can “say you supported desduné before the blowup.”

The post had hundreds of likes, including one from King, who called Alexander Jr. “such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others” in a statement confirming his death. King responded to that Instagram post with a single vote of approval: “Swag.”

But a few days earlier, Alexander Jr. suggested via his Twitter account that Instagram was not the most “healthy” place for him. He did not expound on that thought.

That same day, Alexander Jr. also took to Twitter to compare himself to a SpongeBob Squarepants episode that featured a chaotic glimpse inside the main character’s brain. “[T]hat one really hits home,” Alexander Jr. tweeted.

Desduné’s had just released a single called “Green Eyes” on Jan. 7 and other music from him, including his debut single, “Work It Out,” that was released last April, is available on popular streaming services like Apple Music.

One day before “Green Eyes” was released, Alexander Jr. appealed to his followers to help the song reach 1 million streams. He said he would quit smoking if that happened. “My health is in your hands,” he wrote alongside an emoji of a clementine, the name of the project on which the song appears.

By all means, according to Alexander Jr.’s Instagram, Desduné was preparing to take the next step in his career and appeared to be very excited about those prospects; indications expressed through IG posts that showed him in various states of bliss.

Whether it was touting his own music or dedicating his love to his mother or bonding with his dog or sharing old family photos, Alexander used his Instagram page to share his own apparent joy.

Sadly, his suicide was the latest in a rising trend of Black people taking their own lives in the pandemic.

[caption id="attachment_4205298" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Candles burn during a candlelit vigil to mark World Suicide Prevention Week at College Green, Dublin. | Source: Liam McBurney - PA Images / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:00 A.M. ET, Jan. 22, 2022 Originally published: Sept. 10, 2021 The world woke up to the tragic news Saturday morning that the only son of celebrated actress Regina King had died by suicide just a few days after his 26th birthday and less than a week after his mother's. Ian Alexander Jr.'s death was confirmed by his mother in an emotional statement that underscored the deep bond between the two, PEOPLE reported. MORE: Suicide Rates Are Soaring For Black People During The Pandemic. Here’s What You Can Do To Help "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," King said. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you." King previously described her love for her son as "unconditional" and called being his mother "most fulfilling." Alexander, a DJ who performed under the name Desduné, offered a moving birthday tribute to King via an Instagram post a little more than a year ago that said in part having her as a mother "is the greatest gift I could ask for." https://www.instagram.com/p/CKEvy4-hhfb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link The circumstances and details surrounding Alexander Jr.'s suicide were not immediately available. However, his death draws attention to a rising trend of Black people taking their own lives. While overall statistics point to Black people typically having among the lowest suicide rates, new data shows that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed those numbers for the worst. Whether it's due to mental illness, stress, feelings of hopelessness or any of the multiple other reasons why people commit suicide, it is something that affects folks from all walks of life. Keep reading to find a list of notable Black people who have died by suicide. Data provided by the Suicide Prevention Resource Center show that from 2010 to 2019 -- the most recent years statistics were available for -- Black people in the U.S. had a suicide rate of 7.4% per 100,000 people. That is compared to the overall rate of 13.2% per 100,000 people for everybody in the U.S. When looking at the data according to age, Black people have the lowest suicide rates of all age groups, from childhood on up through the mid-80s. "Among Black populations, suicide rates peak during adolescence and young adulthood, then decline. This is a different pattern than is seen in the overall U.S. population, where suicide rates peak in midlife," according to the Suicide Prevention Resource Center data. Black males have more than double the suicide rate of Black females, but each group's rate is significantly lower than that of their white counterparts. Overall, "the suicide death rate for men is more than four times the rate for women in Black populations" and the "suicide death rate for the overall U.S. population is approximately double that of Black populations for both males and females," the Suicide Prevention Resource Center found. When it comes to suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts, however, the rates for Black people are commensurately higher than the previous categories. In fact, "the percentage of past-year suicide attempt was higher in Black adult populations," the Suicide Prevention Resource Center said. Similar numbers are consistent with Black high-school-aged youth, as "a higher percentage of Black youth have attempted suicide in the past year." But that Suicide Prevention Resource Center data has been upended by the pandemic, which has sent them shooting through the roof. A recent study analyzed a group of Maryland residents during the first six months of 2020. Interestingly, at the height of the lockdown during the Spring of 2020, researchers found an “overall decrease in suicides rates compared to the previous three years,” the study notes. However, investigators also uncovered some alarming data. While suicides among White Marylanders decreased by 45 percent between early March and May, rates of suicide-related deaths among Black people in the state spiked by 94 percent during the same time period. psychiatrist Paul Nestadt, who conducted the study, said he believes the virus’ disproportional impact on the Black community could have contributed to the massive surge, noting that African American’s were impacted harder during the pandemic–both in terms of fatality and infection rates coupled with historic numbers of unemployment. “Infection and fatality rates are higher among Black people, and we know that there are huge disparities in access to care, including mental health care,” Nestadt told USA News, adding that the data was concerning. “This is a recipe for bad outcomes. When someone is struck hard by things around the pandemic and they can’t get access to good mental health care, they are in the most danger." NewsOne has compiled a list of suicide prevention resources. Keep reading to find a list below of notable Black people who have died by suicide, in no certain order.

