Diva’s Daily Dirt: The Fugees Forced To Cancel 25th Reunion Tour

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

The Fugees Forced To Cancel 25th Reunion Tour

In more unfortunate cancellation news, The Fugees have now announced they will be canceling their reunion tour due to what? You guess it, COVID. Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel were set to finally reunite for a 12 city international tour to celebrate the release of their epic debut, The Score.

“The continued Covid pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe. An idea sparked to honor and celebrate this 25th anniversary of ‘The Score’ but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work. We’re grateful for the special night we did get to share with some of you in New York, with that rare live moment. If opportunity, public safety, and scheduling allow, we hope to be able to revisit this again sometime soon. Thank you for all of your love and support throughout the years.”

Adele Gives Teary-Eyed Apology To Fans

Adele unfortunately has announced the postponement of her Las Vegas Residency shows one day before they were set to begin.

In an emotional video, the songstress can be seen teary-eyed and frustrated that due to covid shipping delays and amongst other things, the show cannot go on.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she told her fans. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID “It’s been impossible to finish the show. And I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted. And I’m so sorry its last minute.

The residency, entitled “Weekends With Adele,” was set to begin Friday, Jan. 21 at the Colosseum of Caesars Palace and run through April 16. Tickets for the 24 shows sold out minutes after they went on sale last month!

“I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that traveled again,” she added. “I’m really, really sorry. I’m really sorry.”

Adele reassures her fans that she is working to reschedule all of her dates with more info coming soon.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

Diva’s Daily Dirt: The Fugees Forced To Cancel 25th Reunion Tour was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: