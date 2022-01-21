Incognito
NLE Choppa Breaks Down The Airport Fight & His All Natural BBL Solution [Watch]

NLE Choppa has been in the news for more than just his raps lately. The “Too Hot” rapper was caught on camera fighting a man who was reportedly a fan of NBA Young Boy, ran up on him at the airport. All fists aside, the Memphis rapper is gearing up for the release of his latest album “Me Vs. Me,” which is scheduled to drop next Friday (January 28th).

Posted On The Corner‘s own DJ Misses spoke to Choppa at his album listening party and he broke down the Atlanta airport scuffle in his own words. He also talks about the new love in his life. Choppa, who has frequently spoken about his all-natural transition also talks about a new concoction that will help women grow their butts. Want the BBL look without getting one? Choppa got you.

 

[caption id="attachment_968291" align="alignnone" width="1310"] Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83[/caption] NLE Choppa claimed he's all about peace, but a video of the rapper involved in a fight along with his crew says otherwise. Over the weekend in Los Angeles, NLE Choppa and his crew were involved in a violent altercation that just happened to be recorded by a bystander. In the video that has gone viral on social media, the 18-year-old rapper and his crew get into an argument with a man on a bicycle. The argument quickly gets physical with the man catching NLE Choppa one good time before his crew decides to jump in and assist the "Jiggin" crafter and wail on the man. Before that happens, NLE Choppa gets caught one with one shot that many believe would have been spelled doom for him had his boys not intervened. In the video, a woman who was recording the whole thing could be heard saying, "They are fighting. He’s a famous rapper.” She also added,  “Aw no, it’s like, five against one. That sucks. Or six against one. That’s fucked up. I’m not gonna stop this. I can’t stop this. I cannot stop this. That’s too many people. That’s not fair.” https://twitter.com/Akademiks/status/1389183831694102528?s=20 https://twitter.com/Michael__Rainey/status/1389183533730582530?s=20 In response to the video, NLE Choppa took to Twitter to explain his side of the story, saying, “Damn y’all never got hit in a fight before?” he tweeted. “I said no I’m enjoying myself and I get called scary and a bitch. I make sure I take pictures with every fan but some days I just be trying to chill and get disrespected in the process. And I eat punches ask bout me. Imma rush you take what you got to give and resume beating some. Honestly ain’t wanna fight I was just tryna walk the beach.” https://twitter.com/HipHopDX/status/1389256840366608384?s=20 Whatever the case might be, this is a far cry from the rapper we spoke with in November about "tending to his garden, making a vegan breakfast, or meditating in his backyard." You can peep more reactions to NLE Choppa almost getting his block knocked off in the gallery below. — Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

NLE Choppa Breaks Down The Airport Fight & His All Natural BBL Solution [Watch]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

