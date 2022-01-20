Cincinnati: A 19 -Year-Old Killed In Pleasant Ridge

This violence has to stop a 19-year-old killed in Pleasant Ridge.
We have to put the guns down to many of our youth are being killed.
Officers responded to shots fired call in the 5700 block of Montgomery Road near Colonial Ridge Court at 3:15 p.m.
The officers found a man behind a building suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and identified overnight early Thursday as Terrance Hammons. ((Fox19)
Midland-Odessa Shooting: 5 Dead, 21 Injured According To Authorities
BREAKING: At least 5 dead, 21 injured after a shooter targeted shoppers and vehicles at shopping centers in West Texas. The suspect was driving one vehicle and at one point ditched it, taking over a USPS mail truck. The gunman was killed, police say. https://t.co/9wOeGpWrMB pic.twitter.com/OCLz3Kdov5— CNN (@CNN) August 31, 2019
WATCH: ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: Five people are dead from a shooting in the Odessa area of western Texas, according to authorities. https://t.co/PFvh7u3TLB pic.twitter.com/V231cSYCdm— ABC News (@ABC) August 31, 2019
UPDATE: Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke described the suspect as a white male in his 30s in West Texas shootings https://t.co/H9n7JJUntx https://t.co/EMNtlzMPQq pic.twitter.com/N44bQuIyEl— CBS News (@CBSNews) August 31, 2019
Update: At least 5 people were killed and 21 others injured in shootings near the West Texas cities of Midland and Odessa on Saturday https://t.co/uFtx8yU0MM— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 31, 2019
To the residents of #WestTexas, Houston stands with you!— City of Houston (@HoustonTX) August 31, 2019
We are heartbroken 💔 to hear about another mass shooting. This time it happened in #Midland and #Odessa.
Please keep both communities in your prayers and join the movement to #EndGunViolence.
