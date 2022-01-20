Cincy
Cincinnati: A 19 -Year-Old Killed In Pleasant Ridge

This violence has to stop a 19-year-old killed in Pleasant Ridge.

We have to put the guns down to many of our youth are being killed.

Officers responded to shots fired call in the 5700 block of Montgomery Road near Colonial Ridge Court at 3:15 p.m.

The officers found a man behind a building suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and identified overnight early Thursday as Terrance Hammons. ((Fox19)

Cincinnati: A 19 -Year-Old Killed In Pleasant Ridge

