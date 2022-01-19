It Looks like CPS will return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 24th.
The board of education voted to have the students back in class.
Due to staff shortages, they went to remote learning last Wednesday.
CPS Interim Superintendent Tianay Amat sent a letter out to families committing to in-person learning on Monday.
“We are ready!” Amat said in the letter.
<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>CPS will return to in-person learning on January 24! We appreciate everything our teachers and staff, families, partners and students have done to ensure learning has continued while we’ve been in our remote-learning model. Read some reminders here: <a href=”https://t.co/G90foNlKPO”>https://t.co/G90foNlKPO</a> <a href=”https://t.co/sbukhT78O3″>pic.twitter.com/sbukhT78O3</a></p>— I Am CPS (@IamCPS) <a href=”https://twitter.com/IamCPS/status/1483545998144253961?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>January 18, 2022</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Cincinnati Public Schools Announce Plans For Upcoming School Year
Cincinnati Public Schools Announce Plans For Upcoming School Year
1. Cincinnati Public Schools Announce Plans For Upcoming School Year
1 of 3
Did you know that CPS offers an online school? Cincinnati Digital Academy serves more than 300 students in grades K-12. The rigorous program allows students to work at their own pace. Call Cincinnati Digital Academy at 363-2040 or visit online at https://t.co/2JYrgNVAWh pic.twitter.com/39KI221AqQ— I Am CPS (@IamCPS) June 30, 2020
2. Cincinnati Public Schools Announce Plans For Upcoming School Year
2 of 3
Cincinnati Board of Education Adopts Blended Learning Model for the 2020-21 School Year - https://t.co/EYFXdBxAmf pic.twitter.com/FqFxjIbEUu— I Am CPS (@IamCPS) June 29, 2020
3. Cincinnati Public Schools Announce Plans For Upcoming School Year
3 of 3
The Cincinnati Board of Education approved a Blended Learning Model for Cincinnati Public Schools for the 2020-21 school year. Read the Letter to the Community to learn the details: https://t.co/sMYClYI0JI pic.twitter.com/7MN64qUCzh— I Am CPS (@IamCPS) June 29, 2020
window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {
setTimeout(function () {
var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];
s.async = true;
s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’;
el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);
}, 1000)
});
CPS: Will Return To In-Person Learning On Monday Jan. 24th was originally published on rnbcincy.com