It Looks like CPS will return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 24th.

The board of education voted to have the students back in class.

Due to staff shortages, they went to remote learning last Wednesday.

CPS Interim Superintendent Tianay Amat sent a letter out to families committing to in-person learning on Monday.

“We are ready!” Amat said in the letter.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>CPS will return to in-person learning on January 24! We appreciate everything our teachers and staff, families, partners and students have done to ensure learning has continued while we’ve been in our remote-learning model. Read some reminders here: <a href=”https://t.co/G90foNlKPO”>https://t.co/G90foNlKPO</a&gt; <a href=”https://t.co/sbukhT78O3″>pic.twitter.com/sbukhT78O3</a></p>&mdash; I Am CPS (@IamCPS) <a href=”https://twitter.com/IamCPS/status/1483545998144253961?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>January 18, 2022</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Cincinnati Public Schools Announce Plans For Upcoming School Year

3 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Public Schools Announce Plans For Upcoming School Year

Continue reading Cincinnati Public Schools Announce Plans For Upcoming School Year

Cincinnati Public Schools Announce Plans For Upcoming School Year

  [caption id="attachment_2728093" align="alignnone" width="724"] Source: ridvan_celik / Getty[/caption] Columbus Public School has announced via a letter from Superintendant Laura Mitchell on their official website the tentative layout for what the 2020/2021 school year will look like.  Will kids be learning in person?  Or will our children continue distance learning?  As of now, it’s up to the parents what path their child will take. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  [sailthru_widget fields=“email” sailthru_list=“subscribers”] CPS will offer three options for children, the blended learning format, the Cincinnati digital academy, or the flex remote learning. The blended learning format would be two days of in-class learning and three days of remote learning.  Students would be split into two groups to properly social distance.  If you would like your child to attend the Cincinnati digital academy click here to be contacted for enrollment. For more information and details on the school year click here or see below

CPS: Will Return To In-Person Learning On Monday Jan. 24th  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Photos
Close