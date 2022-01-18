Cincy
Cincinnati: Police Officers Are Mourning Loss Of 28 Year Veteran

Cincinnati Police Officers are mourning the loss of one of their brothers Thomas Haas.

According to the police department, he passed away from brain cancer.

He served on the force for 28 years.

He served on the department’s honor guard, motor unit, and the police union’s executive board.

Haas was also an Army veteran, having served in the 82nd Airborne division.

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac offered his prayers and condolences Monday afternoon.(Fox19)

