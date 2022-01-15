Chloe Bailey Serves Face On Instagram In A Diamond Encrusted Wig

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Chloe Bailey always understands the assignment and for those keeping score, today she just earned extra credit with her latest Instagram post! Earlier today, the 23-year-old took to the social media platform to show off her latest look and once again, trended on social media simply for being fine.

In the photo, the Have Mercy singer served nothing but face as she donned glamorous makeup, pink lip gloss, and dramatic lashes. In one look, she wore a diamond-encrusted wig that featured a bang that framed her beat face. In the other, she wore her signature locs in a high bun and showed off the diamond strips on her eyelids to add a bit of flair. She paired the look with long, stiletto nails that also had diamonds on them, and added a diamond, blinged-out necklace, and matching bracelet. She also wore a strapless, diamond stop that featured a sweetheart neckline and looked stunning with the full ensemble.

“shinin through it all ,” she captioned the look. Check it out below.

As soon as the gorgeous photo was posted, many of the signer’s 4.4 million Instagram followers immediately flooded the post with likes and comments, sharing their stamps of approval. “Shine on!” wrote one fan while another said, “CHLOE!!!! I can’t handle it ,” and she’s right because we can’t handle it either!

While we love to see Chloe’s confidence on her Instagram, the singer admits to struggling with body positivity and recently made headlines when she appeared on the season two finale of Facebook Watch’s “Peace of Mind with Taraji” and opened up about her struggles.

“I remember the first time I got stretch marks. I was 12 at this field trip and we were hiking,” she recalled. “I’m like, ‘What is this?’ I still have them all on my thighs.” She continued, “But as I’ve gotten older, I have learned to really appreciate my curves. I love my stretch marks.”

Later in the interview, Taraji asked the grown-ish star if there were any specific negative comments about her sexy Instagram pictures that hurt her, to which Chloe replied, “I think there was a collective of them and I can’t sit here and lie and say, ‘Oh, I’m bulletproof, nothing hurt me,’ because it honestly did,” she said. “And I think what hurt me the most was when I would see some post saying how I’m doing this for male attention, or I’m just trying to sell sex to get attention for myself.”

Check out the interview below.

