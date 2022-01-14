Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: A Deadly Shooting In College Hill

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

When will the shootings stop??? Another person was shot this time in College Hill.

A bystander told police a body was laid out in the street.

The first responders found the victim with gunshot wounds.

The street Lantana was shut down while the police investigated. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Let’s continue to pray for our city, there is too much violence going on. (Fox19)

Cincinnati: A Deadly Shooting In College Hill  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Christina Milian On Being A Positive Role Model:…

 10 hours ago
01.01.70

Ciara And Russell Wilson Announce New Joint Fragrance,…

 14 hours ago
01.01.70

Cardi B Testifies In Libel Trial After Lawsuit…

 1 day ago
09.02.15

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa Call It Quits…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close