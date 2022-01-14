LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

When will the shootings stop??? Another person was shot this time in College Hill.

A bystander told police a body was laid out in the street.

The first responders found the victim with gunshot wounds.

The street Lantana was shut down while the police investigated. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Let’s continue to pray for our city, there is too much violence going on. (Fox19)

Cincinnati: A Deadly Shooting In College Hill was originally published on rnbcincy.com

