Cincinnati: A Man Is Dead After A Shooting At A Shell Gas Station In Camp Washington

A man is dead after a shooting at a shell gas station in Camp Washington. The Police Identified the person shot as 48-year-old Jearid Irvin.

Two Cincinnati police officers were at the intersection of Colerain and Hopple Street around 1 p.m. Wednesday when they say they saw two people arguing, according to Capt. Craig Gregoire.

The argument continued over to the nearby Shell station, police said.

One man then pulled out a gun and shot the other, Gregoire explained.

Our prayers go out to his family and friends and the sports teams that he coached.

The person that shot him was taken into custody. We have got to stop this violence (Fox19)

