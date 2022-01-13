Cincinnati: A Man Is Dead After A Shooting At A Shell Gas Station In Camp Washington

A man is dead after a shooting at a shell gas station in Camp Washington. The Police Identified the person shot as 48-year-old Jearid Irvin.
Two Cincinnati police officers were at the intersection of Colerain and Hopple Street around 1 p.m. Wednesday when they say they saw two people arguing, according to Capt. Craig Gregoire.
The argument continued over to the nearby Shell station, police said.
One man then pulled out a gun and shot the other, Gregoire explained.
Our prayers go out to his family and friends and the sports teams that he coached.
The person that shot him was taken into custody. We have got to stop this violence (Fox19)
Celebrities React To The Shooting Of Alfred Olango
Celebrities React To The Shooting Of Alfred Olango
1. Kerry Washington speaks.
Source: 1 of 8
It's too much. #AlfredOlango #BlackLivesMatter— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 28, 2016
2. Marsha Ambrosious declares Black lives matter.
Source: 2 of 8
#AlfredOlango BLACK LIVES MATTER *there's an invisible "too" YOU make it so obvious that you have a problem with US CARING ABOUT OURSELVES!— MARSHA AMBROSIUS © (@MarshaAmbrosius) September 28, 2016
3. Rashida Jones calls for police reform.
Source: 3 of 8
#AlfredOlango— Rashida Jones (@iamrashidajones) September 28, 2016
Stop this. Stop. Stop. Stop. Stop. Police reform now.#BlackLivesMatter
4. Anika Noni Rose says her peace.
Source: 4 of 8
Unarmed. Having a seizure. Requiring assistance. Killed by police. #ButHeyWhosCounting https://t.co/ROJOmTVuml— Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) September 28, 2016
5. Jamie King speaks out.
Source: 5 of 8
Another black man shot. Another loss for a mother, a father,a family, friends- for this WHOLE FUCKING COUNTRY! Is this hell?! #alfredolango pic.twitter.com/Nfpd1S5Suj— Jaime King (@Jaime_King) September 28, 2016
6. Janet Mock speaks on Olango’s illness.
Source: 6 of 8
Only in a racist ableist culture is a black man seeking help while having a seizure called "acting erratic." #AlfredOlango #blacklivesmatter— Janet Mock (@janetmock) September 28, 2016
7. Facts from Grace Byers
Source: 7 of 8
If you don't think there is a problem, YOU are the problem. #AlfredOlango— Grace Byers 🇰🇾 (@LadyGraceByers) September 28, 2016
8. Robin Lee speaking the truth.
Source: 8 of 8
...If you are carrying around that much fear and bias in your heart, then perhaps you should pursue another line of work. #AlfredOlango— Robinne Lee (@robinnelee) September 28, 2016
Cincinnati: A Man Is Dead After A Shooting At A Shell Gas Station In Camp Washington was originally published on rnbcincy.com