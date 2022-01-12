LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Rick Ross has embarked on an impressive run in hip-hop for over 20 years now, and he doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon following the recent release of his 11th studio album, Richer Than I Ever Been.

The Florida-raised rap vet paid a visit to POTC recently to discuss the new LP with Radio God Stu and DJ Misses, in addition to speaking candidly on how he keeps up with the times in hip-hop, his many lanes of entrepreneurship and what the future holds for the biggest bawse in the game.

From developing a cannibis strand to getting in the hip-hop snacks market by way of his own flavor of chips, Ross broke down for us how some of his biggest business deals happened off the strength of just being his authentic self. The conversation also entered the area of his personal life as well after DJ Misses and Stu both quizzed the multiplatinum-selling emcee on when he’d be ready to settle down with a Mrs. Rozay. You might find what he had to say in response to the question very interesting.

Catch the full interview with Rick Ross on Posted On The Corner below, where he also speaks on the twerk cash competition he has going on at the moment in promotion of his DreamDoll-assisted single “Wiggle”:

Rick Ross Discusses Ageing In The Game, "Wiggle" Contest & Finding A Mrs. Rozay

