Cincinnati: Mayor Aftab Pureval Announced A New Order Requiring Masks For All City Employees

The newly elected Mayor Aftab Pureval announced that all city employees are required to wear a mask while in city buildings.
It does not matter if you have been vaccinated or not.
Aftab said: “Slowing the spread is absolutely essential in keeping the city functioning,”
How do you feel about this?
Do you think he did the right thing to keep workers safe?
Notable Black Mayors Who Have Been Sworn Into Office In 2022
Notable Black Mayors Who Have Been Sworn Into Office In 2022
1. Eric Adams - Mayor Of New York CitySource:Getty 1 of 10
2. Jaime Kinder - Mayor Of Meadville, PA
2 of 10
Mayor Jaime Kinder bangs the gravel for the first time... The first female mayor, first Black mayor in the history of Meadville pic.twitter.com/HwaAMv7ZE1— Mike Crowley (@Tribune_Crowley) January 3, 2022
3. Vivian McKenzie- Mayor Of Peekskill, NY
3 of 10
4. LaRhonda Patrick - Warner Robins, GA
4 of 10
It’s been a great day as we celebrated the historic inauguration of Mayor LaRhonda Patrick. Continued blessings & prayers for her, her husband Aaron, and their entire family. Let the work begin! @LaRhonda4Mayor @FBBC31093 #warnerrobinschronicles #proudpastor pic.twitter.com/WeayZx1hCR— Tolan Morgan (@tolan_morgan) January 4, 2022
5. Byron Brown - Mayor Of Buffalo, NY
5 of 10
I am proud to be sworn-in for my 5th term as Mayor of the City of Buffalo, and honored for it to take place in the exact spot where Theodore Roosevelt was sworn-in as the 26th President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/nXzVMgQnfW— Byron W. Brown (@MayorByronBrown) December 31, 2021
6. Ed Gainey - Mayor Of PittsburghSource:Getty 6 of 10
7. Melvin Carter - Mayor of St. Paul, MNSource:Getty 7 of 10
8. Ken Welch - St. Petersburg, FL
8 of 10
9. Elaine O’Neal - Mayor Of Durham, NC
9 of 10
Elaine O’Neal, Durham’s first Black woman mayor, has officially been sworn in pic.twitter.com/87g4Hg8BkB— Durham, NC (@DurhamNC) December 7, 2021
10. Deqa Dhalac - Mayor Of South Portland, ME
10 of 10
Cincinnati: Mayor Aftab Pureval Announced A New Order Requiring Masks For All City Employees was originally published on rnbcincy.com