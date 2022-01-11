“Turning Myself In Monday @201 I’m Innocent I’ll Be Back Sooner Than You Can Blink,” Johnson wrote.
Johnson, who claims he is innocent, was on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list … and listed for having involvement related to other crimes.
Previously, officials spoke with the judge who signed off on releasing Johnson from prison months into a five-year sentence. Justin Johnson pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault after shooting three people at a bowling alley in early 2017. Even though Johnson was sentenced to years in prison, he was out by that Christmas.
Judge Chris Craft, Shelby County Criminal Court who signed off on releasing Johnson in 2017 said, “It’s called the Department of Corrections not the Department of Punishment.”
As reported by TMZ, “Justin Johnson is also a Memphis-area rapper who goes by the name Straight Drop … and he appears to have shot a music video back in the day at the same home where cops retrieved what they believe is the getaway car used the day Dolph was shot and killed.”
32-year-old Cornelius Smith was also booked on a first-degree murder charge on Jan. 11, but it is not clear if Marshals or Memphis PD made the bust.
Young Dolph’s Suspected Killers Captured and Arrested was originally published on rnbphilly.com