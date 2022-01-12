Here’s How to Get Pre-Sale Tickets to See Lil Durk

CLOSE
Lil Durk is bringing his 7220 Tour to Cincinnati at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center on Wednesday April 27, 2022. The WIZ has the plug for you buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public!
Presale tickets are available to WIZ listeners on January 13th from 10am until 10pm. Click here to gain access and use the password BWAYGIRLS (not case sensitive) to purchase your exclusive tickets before the general public.
Ticket link: https://bit.ly/3ngbwc4
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Orlando Brown’s Journey To Becoming Saved: From Drug Addiction To Faith-Based Rapper
- The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s: “You Talk Too Much” | Episode 50
- Steve Harvey Trends On Social Media After Stepping Out In A Fly Silk Ensemble
- Tracee Ellis Ross Shines In A Bright Yellow Ensemble
- Michael B. Jordan Threw Lori Harvey A Surprise Party, See The Pics Inside
- Rick Ross Discusses Ageing In The Game, “Wiggle” Contest & Finding A Mrs. Rozay
- Killer Off-Duty NC Cop Said He ‘Just Had To Shoot’ Jason Walker, 911 Call Reveals
- Lo Down: Did Drake Put Hot Sauce In His Condom?
- Tried It: Morphe’s Sweetest Tea Collection Is Perfect For A Valentine’s Day Slay
- Once Again, A White High School Student Gets In Trouble Over Racist ‘If I Was Black, I’d Be Picking Cotton’ Sign