Here's How to Get Pre-Sale Tickets to See Lil Durk

Lil Durk The 7220 Tour Cincinnati

Lil Durk is bringing his 7220 Tour to Cincinnati at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center on Wednesday April 27, 2022.  The WIZ has the plug for you buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public!

Presale tickets are available to WIZ listeners on January 13th from 10am until 10pm.  Click here to gain access and use the password BWAYGIRLS (not case sensitive) to purchase your exclusive tickets before the general public.

Ticket link: https://bit.ly/3ngbwc4

