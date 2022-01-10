Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: The Cincinnati Bengals Playoff Game Is Against The Raiders At Home

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

The Cincinnati Bengals have made it to the playoffs. Their first game is at home and the first game is against the Raiders inside the Paul Brown Stadium.

Via Fox19

The kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

If you go to the game, be sure to take your hat and gloves.

Highs will be in the low 30s with a chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow.

Cam Newton Heckled At His Own Football Camp Reactions

15 photos Launch gallery

Cam Newton Heckled At His Own Football Camp Reactions

Continue reading Cam Newton Heckled At His Own Football Camp Reactions

Cam Newton Heckled At His Own Football Camp Reactions

Cincinnati: The Cincinnati Bengals Playoff Game Is Against The Raiders At Home  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Congrats! Mimi Faust And Ty Young Are Engaged……

 1 day ago
06.07.13

Teyana Taylor Shows Off Her Adorable Daughters Junie…

 1 day ago
06.08.13

Lizzo Gives Us Hair Envy On The Season…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

‘BMF’ Actress Kash Doll Shares The First Photo…

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close