The Cincinnati Bengals have made it to the playoffs. Their first game is at home and the first game is against the Raiders inside the Paul Brown Stadium.

Via Fox19

The kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

If you go to the game, be sure to take your hat and gloves.

Cincinnati: The Cincinnati Bengals Playoff Game Is Against The Raiders At Home was originally published on rnbcincy.com