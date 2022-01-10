CLOSE
The WIZ is giving away tickets to see Jazmine Sullivan and hooking you up with $250 for you because let’s be real, who can’t use some free cash?!
All you have to do is take this short music survey! Tell us about the music on 101.1 The WIZ and take our music survey for your chance to qualify!!!!
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN
TRENDING STORIES:
- Win Tickets to See Jazmine Sullivan and Cash from The WIZ!
- Historic Win: Pose Star Mj Rodriguez Wins Golden Globe As First Openly Trans Woman
- Chris Brown Reportedly Welcomes Third Child
- ‘Full House’ Star & Comedian Bob Saget Passes Away At 65
- Michelle Obama Urges Americans To Stay Focused On Voting Rights Ahead Of 2022 Midterms
- Justice Department Settles Housing Discrimination Claim On Behalf Of Black Mother and Daughter Denied Housing In 2015
- Congrats! Mimi Faust And Ty Young Are Engaged… Again!
- Teyana Taylor Shows Off Her Adorable Daughters Junie And Rue Rose During Family ‘Date Night’
- Lizzo Gives Us Hair Envy On The Season Premiere Of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’
- ‘BMF’ Actress Kash Doll Shares The First Photo Of Her Newborn Baby: ‘Call Me Crazy But I Think I’ve Found The Love Of My Life’