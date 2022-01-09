Teyana Taylor Shows Off Her Adorable Daughters Junie And Rue Rose During Family ‘Date Night’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Teyana Taylor’s family is gorgeous! And over the weekend, the fit mama took to Instagram to show off the adorable baby girls that she shares with her husband Iman Shumpert during their family “date night.”

Taking to the social platform, the singer uploaded an adorable photo set of her two daughters, five-year-old Iman Tayla a.k.a “Junie” and one-year-old Rue Rose, and the baby girls instantly went viral with many fans swooning over how precious the Shumpert babies are. “da kiddos @babyjunie4 @babyruerose date night yesterday lil Iman face & lil teyana face ,” the proud mama captions the photos.

Teyana’s 14 million Instagram followers were loving the sweet surprise of seeing the babies hit their Instagram feeds, immediately flooding the singer’s Instagram comments and giving the post over 1 million likes during the first few hours of being live. “sooo perfect,” wrote one fan. Another said “They are ” while fellow entertainer Gabrielle Union wrote, “I them!!!!”

But this isn’t the first time Junie and Rue have stolen the show with their adorable faces. Both girls have their own social media pages that are run by their parents where Teyana often shows off her little mini-mes, giving the world a glimpse into life with the Shumpert family.

Most recently, Baby Junie served when she modeled pieces from the Skims cozy collection alongside her parents and baby sister Rue.

And baby Rue has been busy making everyone smile with her adorable photos as she learns about the world around her.

