Cincinnati: Bengals Joe Burrow Will Not Play This Sunday Against The Browns

It looks like the Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow will not play this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Via Fox19

Burrow met with the media Wednesday, saying while he could play if needed, he does anticipate getting some rest in Week 18.

Burrow was injured in the final moments of the Bengals come from behind win against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday.

Also, the Browns Baker Mayfield will not play either due to his injured left sholder.

