Gov. Brian Kemp Pushing For Looser Gun Laws As Data Shows Black People Are Shot The Most

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp pushed for a new state gun law during a press conference on Wednesday at the Adventure Outdoors, an outdoor sports store located about 15 miles Northwest of Atlanta.

The new law would do away with the license needed to carry a handgun in public, openly or concealed on one’s body.

During the press conference Kemp, who spoke to a nearly all-white audience, plugged right-ring talking points and claimed that Georgians needs looser gun laws to feel safer in their communities.

“Building a safer, stronger Georgia starts with hardworking Georgians having the ability to protect themselves and their families, said Kemp. “In the face of rising violent crime across the country, law-abiding citizens should have their constitutional rights protected.”

Kemp, like many Republicans, have used fear to create a false narrative that your family isn’t safe because you need a license to open carry.

They also never address the real issues facing Black Americans.

According to data from the Atlanta Police Department, by May 2021 there had been a reported 311 shooting victims for the year; 291 of them were Black and 252 of them were Black men.

Gun violence is a serious problem in the black community and a solution was never mentioned by Gov. Kemp as he touted the 2nd amendment in front of his NRA buddies.

GA Rep. Lucy McBath expressed her frustrations with Kemp’s new gun law saying his proposal is outrageous and endangers Georgia families.

Georgia’s laws currently require residents to obtain a license to carry a loaded handgun in public. This includes outside of their homes, in their cars, and at businesses. Georgians are allowed to carry rifles and shotguns in some places, as well as carry unloaded guns in cases.

Many Black people don’t oppose gun laws and gun ownership among black Americans is at an all-time high.

But why should Black Americans support laws that do nothing to benefit their communities, which bear most of the brunt from gun violence?

As the election season in Georgia begins to hit its stride, Kemp and the Republicans will continue to promote the 2nd Amendment just as they did during his first campaign for governor. Only this time he will have to deal with a stronger, more polished Stacey Abrams, who has spent the last three years preparing to defeat him.

Take a look at the press conference below.

