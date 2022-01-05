Cincinnati: Mt. Healthy Schools First To Switch To Remote Learning

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It looks like Mt. Healthy schools is the first school district to go to remote learning!

The district shared an update on the remote learning plan Tuesday night.

Students at Mt. Healthy Junior High School (grades 6-8) and Mt. Healthy High School (grades 9-12) will learn remotely through Jan. 7.

Computers can be picked up on Jan. 5.

