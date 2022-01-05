Cincinnati: Mt. Healthy Schools First To Switch To Remote Learning

It looks like Mt. Healthy schools is the first school district to go to remote learning!
Via Fox19
The district shared an update on the remote learning plan Tuesday night.
Students at Mt. Healthy Junior High School (grades 6-8) and Mt. Healthy High School (grades 9-12) will learn remotely through Jan. 7.
Computers can be picked up on Jan. 5.
