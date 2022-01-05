Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Mt. Healthy Schools First To Switch To Remote Learning

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

It looks like Mt. Healthy schools is the first school district to go to remote learning!

Via Fox19

The district shared an update on the remote learning plan Tuesday night.

Students at Mt. Healthy Junior High School (grades 6-8) and Mt. Healthy High School (grades 9-12) will learn remotely through Jan. 7.

Computers can be picked up on Jan. 5.

Cincinnati Public Schools Announce Plans For Upcoming School Year

3 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Public Schools Announce Plans For Upcoming School Year

Continue reading Cincinnati Public Schools Announce Plans For Upcoming School Year

Cincinnati Public Schools Announce Plans For Upcoming School Year

  [caption id="attachment_2728093" align="alignnone" width="724"] Source: ridvan_celik / Getty[/caption] Columbus Public School has announced via a letter from Superintendant Laura Mitchell on their official website the tentative layout for what the 2020/2021 school year will look like.  Will kids be learning in person?  Or will our children continue distance learning?  As of now, it’s up to the parents what path their child will take. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  [sailthru_widget fields=“email” sailthru_list=“subscribers”] CPS will offer three options for children, the blended learning format, the Cincinnati digital academy, or the flex remote learning. The blended learning format would be two days of in-class learning and three days of remote learning.  Students would be split into two groups to properly social distance.  If you would like your child to attend the Cincinnati digital academy click here to be contacted for enrollment. For more information and details on the school year click here or see below

Cincinnati: Mt. Healthy Schools First To Switch To Remote Learning  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Nia Long Shows Off Her Flawless Skin In…

 16 hours ago
01.01.70

Challenge Accepted: Saweetie, Cher, And MAC Cosmetics Invite…

 16 hours ago
01.01.70

Podcast Host Accused Of Disrespecting Black Women Guests…

 23 hours ago
01.01.70

Media Host Barmel Lyons Proudly Wears Her Natural…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close