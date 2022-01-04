Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Covid-19 Testing Site Opens Up At Crossroad Church Locations

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

In case you were looking for a testing location in the Nati. Crossroad Church has opened Covid-19 testing locations.

Via Fox19

Crossroads West Side began hosting an Ethos Testing site on Dec. 30. Drive-up PCR tests are available there 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

OTHER LOCATIONS:

  • Crossroads Mason will begin hosting a drive-thru test location on Tuesday. Testing will also be available there 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

  • Crossroads Florence will begin hosting a drive-thru location on Thursday. Testing will also be available there 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
  • Crossroads Oakley is expected to begin hosting a walk-in and by-appointment testing location next week. Timing for that opening is pending Ethos staff availability.

Cincinnati: Covid-19 Testing Site Opens Up At Crossroad Church Locations  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Gabrielle Union Shares A Touching Message For 2022:…

 14 hours ago
10.03.10

Mimi Faust Is 50, Fabulous, And Clearly Aging…

 18 hours ago
10.04.10
7 items

Artist Formerly Known As Kanye West Working On…

 18 hours ago
07.07.10

Glowing & Growing: Eve Shows Off Her Baby…

 18 hours ago
10.05.10
Photos
Close