Mimi Faust Is 50, Fabulous, And Clearly Aging Backwards

Mimi Faust is celebrating 50 trips around the sun today (January 3rd) and she looks absolutely stunning while doing it! The birthday queen took to Instagram today to share a series of photos in honor of her milestone birthday and it’s apparent that the Love and Hip Hop star is clearly aging backward.

Taking to the social platform, the now 50-year-old shared a photo carousel of herself in two very different but very beautiful looks. For the first photo, she rocked a white and black fur sweater and black leather leggings. She wore black sandals and rocked her braided locs in a half-up, half-down style. She accessorized the look with oversized hoop earrings and served face in her glamourous beat. And in the second photo, she traded in her fur sweater for a black and white blazer and black turtleneck. In this look, opted for a curled silk press instead of her box braids that she wore parted down the middle to frame both sides of her face. Here, she was all smiles as she showed off her natural glam and gave a whole new meaning to the phrase, “black don’t crack.”

“50 trips around the Sun So Grateful So Blessed So Appreciative #making50lookgood #itscapricornseason ,” she captioned the birthday post. Check it out below.

We first met Mimi in season 1 of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta where she was part of the infamous love triangle between her ex and his then-girlfriend. Now that the years have passed, the reality star is focusing on being happy and keeping her family drama-free, which includes her relationship with longtime girlfriend Ty Young, who she recently reunited with after a brief breakup. “We had to come full circle,” Faust told Essence last year of how she’s rebuilding their relationship. “We both needed to work on things and I needed to work on myself especially because someone else can not make me whole or complete. I have to do that myself, then someone can add to that.”

She continued by explaining to the magazine that the couple is now “starting over on every level — as friends, as getting to know each other, setting boundaries” explaining that she just wants “a clean slate” when it comes to rebuilding that part of her life.

Happiness certainly looks good on her! Happy birthday, Mimi!

