LO Down: Antonio Brown Quit The Bucs, How The Stars Celebrated The New Year & More!

As always Lore’l is coming through with “The Lo Down,” and the latest headlines to make it in her report are sure to keep you well-versed on what’s going down in our culture. It’s been a busy week for the world as celebrations went on for the New Year and Christmas holiday. Lore’l has the rundown of the stars that linked up, the people who parted ways and more! First up Diddy and Hung Miami break the internet, Kanye West looks to be back on the prowl and former Tampa Buccaneers player, Antonio Brown makes a grand exit from the team.

