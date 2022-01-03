When It Comes To Bronny James’ Future, LeBron James Really Wants This One Thing For His Son

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The King, LeBron James, kept it all the way real when talking about his son, Bronny’s future.

In a clip from Uninterrupted’s Top Class series that highlights Bronny’s Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, his parents get rea candid about his future. Speaking first, his mother, Savannah James, just wants her son to be “happy” in whatever he decides to do with his life. When the focus shifted to his dad, LeBron James, he made it perfectly clear he wants his oldest son to make it to the NBA.

But, that’s not all. James wants to share a court with Bronny, saying it would be an “unbelievable moment” if it happens. LBJ hasn’t been shy about playing alongside Bronny and has spoken about it on more than one occasion. This latest mention of it is the clearest he has ever been about the idea of being on an NBA court with his son.

LeBron James, 37, is currently balling out of control, carrying a subpar Lakers team on his back. The King continues to wow fans while silencing his critics who love to say he’s about to fall off a cliff. James is well aware that time is running out for him and that by the 2024 NBA Draft when Bronny will be able to enter the league, he will be 39-years-old, but that doesn’t necessarily mean James will be ready to hang up his kicks since he still not on the typical NBA’s players timeline.

That also will depend on if Bronny has what it takes to even be in the NBA. Right now, Bronny is a highly-ranked Sierra Canyon HS in Los Angeles. Per 247Sports, he is ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 38 player in the Class of 2023. Bronny is also the sixth-best combo guard in the country and the no.6 overall player in California.

We would love to see Bron and Bronny hooping on the same court, and we believe it will happen.

