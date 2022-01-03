BAPE x Reebok Tease Spring Summer 2022 Collaboration

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

2022 is already showing promise for streetwear culture. BAPE and Reebok are teasing a Spring Summer 2022 collaboration.

Today (Monday, January 5) BAPE and Reebok have announced they will partner once again on a collection. While the pieces to be included in the forthcoming drop have yet to be revealed, Reebok said in a statement that the capsule is slated to drop later this month and will be unveiled officially by the brands on January 10.

This is not the first time the two brands have come together. Back in December 2020 they jointly co-designed Club C, marking the first time the two brands have worked together on Reebok’s iconic model, first launched in 1985. The BAPE x Reebok Club C was a fusion of Reebok’s minimalist silhouette and signature BAPE design elements, most notably the BAPE STA, alternating on each pair’s midfoot in blue, red and purple COLOR CAMO and green 1ST CAMO.

White leather covered the remainder of the shoe’s upper, while additional hits of BAPE® and Reebok branding appear on the shoe’s heel, in the form of Reebok’s famous Vector logo within the BAPE STA graphic. And on the tongue, a Reebok Classic and APE HEAD lock up. The plain white midsole and outsole give the shoe a clean finish.

In August 2021 adidas sold Reebok to Authentic Brands Group (ABG) for a total consideration of up to € 2.1 billion. adidas bought Reebok in 2006.

