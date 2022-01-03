CLOSE
Congrats to the Cincinnati Bengals on winning the AFC North they beat the Chiefs to move into 1st place.
Via Fox19
As the Taylor family shared a pepperoni pizza and started a fire, Zac’s wife, Sarah, asked him why he wasn’t more excited. In what could have been a celebration, Zac was calmer than she expected following the team’s biggest win of the year at that point.
Zac told Sarah he didn’t become an NFL coach to celebrate a November win. He told her that once he wins something of real significance, he’ll show a lot more excitement.
Cincinnati: Bengals Are In First Place In The AFC North was originally published on rnbcincy.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz: