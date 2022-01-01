LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

The Bearcats came up a little short to Alamaba Lossing by the score of 27 to 6.

We played a good game though we just couldn’t get any touchdowns.

But the Defense did well.

Congrats to Luke Fickell and his team on making it to the playoff game!

Via fox19

The Bearcats, who won all 13 of their regular-season games with their gritty defense and balanced offense, didn’t have an answer for the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in a 27-6 loss in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl on Thursday.

The offense was limited to a pair of field goals in their 58 offensive plays. The defense was gashed for a season-high 301 rushing yards (6.4 yards per attempt) and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young completed 17 of his 28 passes for 181 yards and three touchdowns.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats Fall Short To Alabama 27 to 6 was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: