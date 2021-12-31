TRIED IT: Catrice Cosmetics True Skin High Cover Concealers Elevated My Beauty Beat

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Calling all makeup aficionados! We all know that investing in a good concealer is key for a flawless makeup look. This essential goes the extra mile to hide dark circles, disguise blemishes and discolorations, and give your face a gorgeous brightening effect. In other words, a concealer is an absolute must-have.

As a beauty writer/editor, I have the pleasure of sampling a plethora of products from brands. Some concealers fail to make the cut for my wants and needs — from gray-looking concealer to pilling — while others passed my test with flying colors. So, when Catrice Cosmetics True Skin High Cover Concealer line was put on my radar, I had to see if this new offering was worthy of a spot in my beauty collection.

To kick things off, I applied a layer of moisturizer and makeup primer to ensure that my canvas was hydrated and prepped for the beauty look. I followed up with a few drops of Fenty Beauty’s Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Loungewear Foundation #410 ($36, Fentybeauty.com) over my entire face. Next, I applied the Catrice Cosmetics True Skin High Cover Concealer in shade 060 Neutral Fudge ($7, Catricecosmetics.com) under my eyes with a beauty blender and set it with setting powder.

Then, I added some warmth into the mix with Prime Beauty Cosmetics Brownzer in Bronzeville ($21, Primebeautycosmetics.com) along the hollows of my cheeks, hairline, and jawline. I used the L’Oréal Paris Air Volume Mega Lightweight Mascara ($14.69, Target.com) for my lashes and the CoverGirl Exhibitionist Tempting Toffee Lipstick ($5.54, Amazon.com) and a lip gloss for a shiny, neutral pout.

Not only did the concealer stay in place, I love the fact that the formula blended seamlessly onto my skin and kept my eye area moisturized. Plus, it covered a small breakout under my eye perfectly. Even better, this offering is only $7! If you love a concealer that gets the job done without any dry patches, ashy-looking skin, or imperfections in sight, Catrice Cosmetics True Skin High Cover Concealer is that girl.

