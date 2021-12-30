Kash Doll Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In An Animal Print Dress At Her Second Baby Shower

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kash Doll is preparing for the arrival of her new baby and was just celebrated at another baby shower as she prepares to officially step into motherhood!

The rapper took to Instagram to share that her boyfriend’s mother planned a small, intimate baby shower for their family in Atlanta. For the intimate family event, the BMF actress wore a beautiful leopard print cut-out dress that hugged her curves and showed off her growing baby bump. She wore her hair in braids that she had tied into a high bun, and was all smiles as she posed with her extended family in honor of their new bundle of joy.

“Tracy mom planned a baby shower for her new grand baby and listen it was so much fun and intimate due to Covid….,” the rapper captioned the IG carousel. “Lol Tracy gave birth that sh** made my night lol and Kashton has a family in Atl that love him dearly! I appreciate everybody coming out and shower him with more love and gifts.. so he mixed with Detroit and Atl Thnks ma I’m 9months pregnant y’all I’m ready.”

Check out photos from the family affair below.

This wasn’t the first time Kash Doll’s baby boy was showered with love before his big world debut. Last month, the Detroit native held a Detroit Pistons-themed baby shower at the team’s NBA practice facility and went all out representing her hometown. “Welcome to Baby Kash world… ,” she captioned the Instagram photo set which was full of blue and red balloons, flowers, and life-sized photos of Kash rocking the vintage Pistons’ logo on a blue and red dress.

Congratulations to the beautiful mommy-to-be!

