Cincinnati: The UC Bearcats Head Coach Wins Dodd Trophy For Coach Of The Year

Congrats to the UC Bearcats Football team head coach Luke Fickell on winning the Dodd Trophy for coach of the year.

Via Fox19

The trophy is touted as the sport’s most coveted coaching award. It goes out annually to the most successful head football coach who also embodies traits of scholarship, leadership, and integrity.

Officials announced Fickell as this year’s winner on Thursday evening.

Fickell and the Bearcats are in Dallas ahead of Friday’s showdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff.

GO UC!!!!!! Bring home the win!

Cincinnati: The UC Bearcats Head Coach Wins Dodd Trophy For Coach Of The Year  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

