The Roebling Bridge opening has been put on delay.

Via Fox19

The bridge’s target reopening date is now Jan. 24, KYTC announced Wednesday.

The John A. Roebling Bridge has been closed since Feb. 15.

Engineers determined more repairs were needed, which meant the reopening date needed to be pushed back.

