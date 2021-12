LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Did you know a career with the Houston Police department means continuous job security, paid education and amazing benefits? Keisha Nicole sat down with Assistant Chief Chandra Hatcher to talk about women’s role in one of America’s largest police departments.

For more information on how to start a career in the Houston Police Department head to www.hpdcareers.com.

Career Talk: Learn More About Women In Law Enforcement was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: