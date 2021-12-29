Savannah James Gives Us Sophisticated Glam In A Backless Brown Dress

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Savannah James is stunning! No matter what the wife and mother of three wears, she looks absolutely beautiful and always gives us style goals to go with it!

Earlier today, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to show off her latest, festive look as she posed in a curve-hugging, love-sleeved chocolate brown dress. The dress was backless and although her feet were not visible in the photo, the dress appeared to be ankle-length. Mrs. James looked stunning and wore her golden blonde hair in loose curls and parted over to one side. She was all smiles as she posed with one hand on her hip in front of a festive backdrop featuring an array of gold crowns. “Festive tings #All2022,” she captioned the stunning photo. Check it out below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving the chocolate look on the beauty, as many of Savannah’s 1.7 million IG followers flooded her comment section to share their stamps of approval. “Yess Mrs.Savannah James ,” one fan wrote while another said, “The Standard! .”

The NBA wife is known for her trendy and sophisticated style and trended on social media last month when she stunned onlookers at the “House of Gucci” movie premiere. For the big night, the fashion killer stole the show in a Dolce & Gabbana bejeweled dress and Jimmy Choo shoes. She completed the gorgeous look with curled, blonde locs by Hair by jay and a flawless face by Sheika Daley. Check it out below.

We just can’t get enough of Savannah’s classic style!

