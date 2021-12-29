Cincy
Cincinnati: The Art Museum Will Shut Down In January To Give Workers A Break

The Cincinnati art museum will shut down in January to give its workers a break.

The museum will pause operations from Jan. 3-12, including the indoor galleries, Terrace Cafe, Museum shop and public programs, so employees and volunteers can focus on healing and community service.

The pause impacts the museum’s 235 employees and hundreds more volunteers.

Staff members will continue full employment and receive regular compensation and benefits.

