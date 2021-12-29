LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Cincinnati art museum will shut down in January to give its workers a break.

Via Fox19

The museum will pause operations from Jan. 3-12, including the indoor galleries, Terrace Cafe, Museum shop and public programs, so employees and volunteers can focus on healing and community service.

The pause impacts the museum’s 235 employees and hundreds more volunteers.

Staff members will continue full employment and receive regular compensation and benefits.

Cincinnati: The Art Museum Will Shut Down In January To Give Workers A Break was originally published on rnbcincy.com

