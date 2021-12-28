Cardi B Brings NYC Swag To The Atlanta Hawks Game In A North Face X Gucci Puffer Coat

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

North Face puffer jackets and Timberland boots are part of the New York City uniform. If you’ve survived a winter in the Big Apple, it’s likely because you wore these, some long johns, and bought your bacon, egg and cheese from the local bodega.

Bronx native Cardi B gave hood luxury at the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia clad in a $3,200 The North Face x Gucci padded jacket. She partnered the bright green down jacket with her diamond playboy bunny necklace and oversized hoop earrings.

Cardi B has come a long way since her days in the strip club. During a moment of nostalgia, she posted a throwback photo of herself from 2014. The former stripper has never been bashful about her past. The picture shows the Award-winning rapper in a modest living room set up, surrounded by friends counting loads of cash scattered all over the ground.

Since 2014, Cardi’s career took a complete 180. From dancing in the strip club, to a brief appearance on Love & Hip Hop, to becoming a household name in the fashion and music departments, I’d say her level up is worth studying, dissecting, and applying.

What do you think? Are you loving Cardi’s glow up? And what about that puffer coat?

