The UC Bearcats have arrived in Texas to face Alabama in the Cotton bowl.

Via Fox19

The UC Bearcats earned the number four seed in the college football playoff rankings and will play Alabama in the College Football Playoff semi New Year’s Eve.

The team will practice at AT&T Stadium – the site of the Cotton Bowl – in Arlington for the rest of the week.

UC is nearly a 14 point underdog going into Friday’s game with 13 wins in a season for the first time.

The Bearcats: Arrive In Texas To Take On Alabama In The Cotton Bowl was originally published on rnbcincy.com