Cincy
HomeCincy

The Bearcats: Arrive In Texas To Take On Alabama In The Cotton Bowl

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

The UC Bearcats have arrived in Texas to face Alabama in the Cotton bowl.

Via Fox19

 

The UC Bearcats earned the number four seed in the college football playoff rankings and will play Alabama in the College Football Playoff semi New Year’s Eve.

The team will practice at AT&T Stadium – the site of the Cotton Bowl – in Arlington for the rest of the week.

UC is nearly a 14 point underdog going into Friday’s game with 13 wins in a season for the first time.

The Bearcats: Arrive In Texas To Take On Alabama In The Cotton Bowl  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Mary J. Blige Debuts New Blonde Braids In…

 23 hours ago
01.01.70
10 items

A Look Back At The Many Hairstyles of…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
16 items

End of An Era: Twitter Salutes Issa Rae…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Social Media Slams ‘Love & Hip Hop’s’ Bambi…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close