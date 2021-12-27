Cincy
Cincinnati: The Bengals Beat The Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Ravens to take first place in the division. They still have 2 games left in the season.

Via Fox19

On Sunday, the Bengals broke the tie for first place in the AFC North by beating the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21. With a franchise-record 525 passing yards from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Cincinnati took a 1.5 game lead for first place in the division with two games remaining, and the Bengals had their fourth statement division win of the season.

