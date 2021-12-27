Cincinnati: The Bengals Beat The Ravens

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Ravens to take first place in the division. They still have 2 games left in the season.

Via Fox19

On Sunday, the Bengals broke the tie for first place in the AFC North by beating the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21. With a franchise-record 525 passing yards from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Cincinnati took a 1.5 game lead for first place in the division with two games remaining, and the Bengals had their fourth statement division win of the season.

