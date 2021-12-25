Cincinnati Mayor test positive for Covid-19

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley announced on Friday in a press release that he has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus after being exposed to someone positive within the week. Cranley says that he is fully vaccinated and had the booster shot, also states he is only experiencing mild symptoms.
“Thankfully, my wife and son have tested negative. I have reached out to everyone I came into contact with this week encouraging them to get tested. Please wear your masks, get vaccinated, and get boosted. I urge everyone to exercise caution this holiday season.”
We wish Mayor Cranley a speedy and full recovery.
Twitter Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins Not Wanting COVID Vaccine
DeAndre Hopkins: I might retire rather than get the vax— profloumoore (@loumoore12) July 22, 2021
Roger Goodell: pic.twitter.com/cCNv11FNlY
Deandre Hopkins once DM-ed me for questioning his downfield blocking ability pic.twitter.com/u7sWyE4QEZ— Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) July 22, 2021
DeAndre Hopkins and Cole Beasley on Twitter like pic.twitter.com/Dx6pfKsunU— Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) July 22, 2021
DeAndre Hopkins in the Grey Cup next year pic.twitter.com/aqaZmG2WKg— Theo Ash (@TheoAshNFL) July 22, 2021
Kyler Murray checking Twitter and seeing DeAndre Hopkins trending pic.twitter.com/dDBFUqbvOH— Noah / BRAVES WORLD SERIES CHAMPS / CAM IS HOME (@PrimeKorver26) July 22, 2021
DeAndre Hopkins scared of a vaccine but he’s chill with THIS? These mfers more clueless than my viewers holy pic.twitter.com/GEGKhV64qF— THump (@THump) July 22, 2021
DeAndre Hopkins: I’m questioning my future in the NFL.— WokeCutler (@CutlerWoke) July 22, 2021
Bill O’Brien: pic.twitter.com/0gP9S6sx48
“Nooo Deandre Hopkins the NFL can’t go on without you !” - not a single person who enjoys the NFL— polshev shipoknik (@finnereaux) July 22, 2021
COVID and CTE in Deandre Hopkins pic.twitter.com/iG24NKGLzI— ☄️ (@CadeOwnsJalen) July 22, 2021
No man shall infringe upon the right to life, liberty, and to play a full 17-game slate https://t.co/o2axjmWnXv— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) July 22, 2021
Cole Beasley seeing DeAndre Hopkins speak out about the vaccine https://t.co/kxnpRjTL1T— Ramey (@HoodieRamey) July 22, 2021
DeAndre Hopkins: I may retire from the NFL before I take that COVID vaccine— A Cool Youth Pastor (@ShadyCobainNV) July 22, 2021
Roger Goodell and the NFL Front Office: pic.twitter.com/EDTmo6EsbZ
Cardinals locker room when they have to forfeit bc of Deandre Hopkins pic.twitter.com/2OqDEdjr9Y— Conan O’Brien’s illegitimate son (@pleasesueme) July 22, 2021
The NFL to DeAndre Hopkins pic.twitter.com/FBitcpRq2p— Lamar Johnson (@im_lamar) July 22, 2021
DeAndre Hopkins in the XFL when they waive the vaccine requirement pic.twitter.com/W3FVqsEBpc— Thomas Cavanagh (@TJ_Cavanagh) July 22, 2021
Bill O’Brien watching DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson destroy their careers pic.twitter.com/8S9AVXX0g0— Ayo🇳🇬 (@AyoAjayi1905) July 22, 2021
Me finding out why DeAndre Hopkins is trending at the moment. pic.twitter.com/LpUA5I7iSC— Krysis (@4CornersNomad) July 22, 2021
The NFL if DeAndre Hopkins retired pic.twitter.com/ieYe9SeEpM— Around The Block (@ATB_network) July 22, 2021
