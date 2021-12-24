Cincinnati: Officer Gives $100 Bills To KY Residents Who Lost Everything

CLOSE
Thank you to the Cincinnati Police Sgt. Dave Corlett gave out $100 bills to those residents who lived in Kentucky that lost everything in the deadly tornados.
The department said Corlett began collecting funds to donate to residents who were impacted by the tornadoes – even an area business matched the contributions.
When he arrived in Dawson Springs, the mayor of neighboring Madisonville, Kevin Cotton, showed him around the damage and devastation.(Fox19)
Merry & Melanated: 15 Holiday Albums By Black Musicians To Play On Christmas Eve
1. Mariah Carey - 'Merry Christmas' (1994)1 of 15
2. Boyz II Men - 'Christmas Interpretations' (1993)2 of 15
3. Destiny's Child - '8 Days Of Christmas' (2001)3 of 15
4. James Brown - 'James Brown's Funky Christmas' (1995)4 of 15
5. Various Artists - 'A LaFace Family Christmas' (1993)5 of 15
6. Luther Vandross - 'This Is Christmas' (1995)6 of 15
7. Jackson 5 - 'Jackson 5 Christmas Album' (1970)7 of 15
8. Toni Braxton - 'Snowflakes' (2001)8 of 15
9. Mary J. Blige - 'A Mary Christmas' (2013)9 of 15
10. Stevie Wonder - 'Someday at Christmas' (1967)10 of 15
11. John Legend - 'A Legendary Christmas' (2018)11 of 15
12. Patti LaBelle - 'Miss Patti's Christmas' (2007)12 of 15
13. Various Artists - 'A Motown Christmas' (1973)13 of 15
14. The Temptations - 'The Temptations Christmas Card' (1970)14 of 15
15. Nat King Cole - ‘A Sentimental Christmas with Nat King Cole and Friends: Cole Classics Reimagined' (2021)15 of 15
