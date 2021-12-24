Former Texas Principal Who Was Forced To Resign Over Critical Race Theory Runs For State Board Of Education

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

James Whitfield—the man who was the first Black principal at Colleyville Heritage High School in Texas, but was placed on administrative leave and later forced to resign because a white fragility-infused parent claimed, without evidence, that he was promoting “conspiracy theory of systemic racism” via critical race theory—is not done fighting to preserve non-whitewashed education in the Lone Star state. Now that Whitfield is out of the principal’s office, he has his sights set on a seat on Texas’ State Board of Education.

The Dallas Morning News reported that “Whitfield filed as a Democrat earlier this month to challenge Republican Pat Hardy to represent North Texas, according to state records.”

MORE: Texas Principal Forced To Resign After Being Suspended For Allegations Of Pushing Critical Race Theory On His Students

The state board will reportedly be tasked with reviewing the social studies curriculum for schools in District 11, which includes parts of Tarrant, Parker and Dallas counties, and that means board members will be squabbling over how the subjects of race and American history will be taught in K-12 schools.

Obviously, in a state that has already passed anti-Critical Race Theory legislation that dropped requirements for educators to teach the works of Martin Luther King Jr., and that the Ku Klux Klan was “morally wrong,” among other things, Whitfield is looking at an uphill battle to be elected onto the board.

The Morning News noted that in July, before he was ousted from his school for not bowing to white fear, Whitfield defended himself in a lengthy Facebook post in which he essentially declared that CRT isn’t the problem, white people with their Klan-derwear all in a bunch are.

“I am not the CRT (Critical Race Theory) Boogeyman,” Whitfield wrote. “I am the first African American to assume the role of Principal at my current school in its 25-year history, and I am keenly aware of how much fear this strikes in the hearts of a small minority who would much rather things go back to the way they used to be.”

Yep—that’s pretty much the long and short of it. Here’s wishing Whitfield good luck on getting himself on the board. Texas truly needs him.

SEE ALSO:

GOP Candidate Mellissa Carone Says Government Wants To ‘Eliminate The White People’ With Critical Race Theory

Oklahoma Republican Wants To Ban Teaching White People Were Oppressors And Black People Were Victims Of Slavery

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America 40 photos Launch gallery Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America 1. Harriet Tubman Source:Getty 1 of 40 2. Martin Luther King and civil rights leaders Source:Getty 2 of 40 3. Black Panthers Source:Getty 3 of 40 4. Tuskeegee Airmen Source:Getty 4 of 40 5. Books Are Weapons Poster Source:Getty 5 of 40 6. World War II 93rd Infantry Source:Getty 6 of 40 7. Rosa Parks Source:Getty 7 of 40 8. Integrated Classroom in North Carolina Source:Getty 8 of 40 9. African American Students Enter High School with Military Escort Source:Getty 9 of 40 10. Lunchcounter Protest in Virginia Source:Getty 10 of 40 11. Harry Belafonte Leads Civil Rights Rally Source:Getty 11 of 40 12. Malcolm X's Funeral Source:Getty 12 of 40 13. Martin Luther King's Funeral Source:Getty 13 of 40 14. Lynching Victim Hanging Above Crowd Source:Getty 14 of 40 15. W.E.B. DuBois Source:Getty 15 of 40 16. Booker T. Washington Source:Getty 16 of 40 17. The 369th, 15th New York who won the Croix de Guerre for Gallantry Source:Getty 17 of 40 18. Mutilated Corpse of Claude Neal Source:Getty 18 of 40 19. Segregated Fountain Source:Getty 19 of 40 20. Womens Defense Corp of America Source:Getty 20 of 40 21. Crowd Waiting to Enter Supreme Court Source:Getty 21 of 40 22. Black Students Integrate Little Rock's Central High School Source:Getty 22 of 40 23. Troops Watch as Black Students Go to School Source:Getty 23 of 40 24. Segregated Restrooms Source:Getty 24 of 40 25. Portrait Of Medgar Evers Source:Getty 25 of 40 26. Separate Waiting Room Source:Getty 26 of 40 27. Race riots in Birmingham, Alabama. Source:Getty 27 of 40 28. A White Man Bars African-Americans From Restaurant Source:Getty 28 of 40 29. Myrlie Evers Speaking at Microphone Source:Getty 29 of 40 30. A Young Marcher Source:Getty 30 of 40 31. Civil Rights Fighters Source:Getty 31 of 40 32. Elijah Muhammad Source:Getty 32 of 40 33. Anti Segregation In The Southern Stores March At Broadway In New York Source:Getty 33 of 40 34. Selma to Montgomery March Source:Getty 34 of 40 35. Selma to Montgomery March Source:Getty 35 of 40 36. Soldiers at Civil Rights Protest Source:Getty 36 of 40 37. Luther King's Funeral Source:Getty 37 of 40 38. Coretta Scott King Source:Getty 38 of 40 39. 'Kidnapped' Poster At Black Panther Rally Source:Getty 39 of 40 40. 'Right On!' Black Power Button Source:Getty 40 of 40 Skip ad Continue reading Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America From the moment enslaved Africans were kidnapped and brought to the land that went on to be called the United States, there has been Black history in America. Black folks have overcome obstacle after obstacle to continue making that same history in the face of adversity. So with Black History Month upon us, there may be no better time to reflect on the timeless and seemingly endless contributions that Black people have bestowed upon these United States. From fighting for desegregation to fighting in the American military to fighting for an education, and much, much more, the struggle was very real. And while Black folks have continued the fight on a number of different levels, the struggle has persisted. Civil rights have played a major role for the Black man in America, something that is more than apparent in the below vintage photos of Black people making history in America despite a greater power at work against it. It shows the good, the bad and, because it was in the U.S. during a time of heightened, overt racism, the ugly. Scroll down to see more classic images from centuries ago up until just a few short decades ago.

Former Texas Principal Who Was Forced To Resign Over Critical Race Theory Runs For State Board Of Education was originally published on newsone.com