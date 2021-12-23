Cincy
Cincinnati: Springdale Approves A Plan To Redevelop The Tri-County Mall

Are you ready for a new Tri-County mall upgrade?

Well, It looks like Springdale City Council has approved $1 Billion dollar project to redevelop the Tri-County Mall. What are your thoughts on this should they do this or leave it like it is?

It could bring more money back to Springdale I think.

The vote concerned a developer agreement and a zoning change required for the project to move forward. Council members approved it unanimously, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

The plan envisions the adaptive reuse of many of the mall’s properties, which would be stripped to their basic shell and structure.(Fox19)

 

