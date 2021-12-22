Cincy
Mary J Blige: Drops Videos For Her New Songs

Mary J Blige has dropped to new videos… You can check them out below! She shows why she is still the Queen.

 

via: Rap-Up

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul closes out the year with the video for “Amazing” featuring DJ Khaled. The celebratory clip finds the 50-year-old superstar looking better than ever as she parties with some of her closest friends including Diddy, Trina, Angie Martinez, Misa Hylton, and Justin Combs.

“I feel good, I feel great, man, I feel amazing,” she sings while sipping on her own Sun Goddess wine. (LoveBScott)

 

 

 

