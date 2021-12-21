LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Bengals jumped into first place after their win against the Denver Broncos.

The Bengals are back in first place in the AFC North with the win and currently the fourth seed in the AFC playoffs with just three games left.

Joe Burrow completed 15 of 22 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Boyd led all receivers with five catches, 96 yards, and a touchdown.(Fox19)

Cincinnati: The Bengals Are In First Place was originally published on rnbcincy.com