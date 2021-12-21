Cincy
Cincinnati: The Bengals Are In First Place

The Bengals jumped into first place after their win against the Denver Broncos.

The Bengals are back in first place in the AFC North with the win and currently the fourth seed in the AFC playoffs with just three games left.

Joe Burrow completed 15 of 22 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Boyd led all receivers with five catches, 96 yards, and a touchdown.(Fox19)

Cincinnati: The Bengals Are In First Place  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

