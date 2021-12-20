Cincinnati: A Man Found Stabbed On Ridge Avenue

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A man was found stabbed on Ridge Avenue.

The victim was in a truck with a “pretty serious stab wound to the stomach” shortly after 5:30 a.m., they confirm.

First responders relayed to dispatchers he told them he was asleep in his truck, woke up and realized he was stabbed, according to initial emergency communication reports. (Fox19)

