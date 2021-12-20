Cincy
Cincinnati: A Man Found Stabbed On Ridge Avenue

A man was found stabbed on Ridge Avenue.

The victim was in a truck with a “pretty serious stab wound to the stomach” shortly after 5:30 a.m., they confirm.

First responders relayed to dispatchers he told them he was asleep in his truck, woke up and realized he was stabbed, according to initial emergency communication reports. (Fox19)

Cincinnati: A Man Found Stabbed On Ridge Avenue

