Cincinnati: A Man Found Stabbed On Ridge Avenue

A man was found stabbed on Ridge Avenue.
The victim was in a truck with a “pretty serious stab wound to the stomach” shortly after 5:30 a.m., they confirm.
First responders relayed to dispatchers he told them he was asleep in his truck, woke up and realized he was stabbed, according to initial emergency communication reports. (Fox19)
Free Agent NFL WR Terrelle Pryor Stabbed In The Shoulder & Chest, Twitter Reacts
Damn Terrelle Pryor is in critical condition after being stabbed by his girlfriend.... I keep telling y’all that bitches are nuts.... but seriously hope he recovers healthy— Viva Lose Vegas Raiders (@LisaLease007) November 30, 2019
My prayers and best wishes for Terrelle Pryor. 🙏🏻🖤🏴☠️ pic.twitter.com/MJMrS6YUZG— AFL Godfather🏴☠️👓🏈 (@NFLMAVERICK) November 30, 2019
Saying a prayer for Terrelle Pryor today.— 🎃🤎👻Raechelle👻🤎🎃 (@ReddHeadd_13) November 30, 2019
Pittsburg or not, this is bigger than football.#Browns https://t.co/mBtZycjDQj
My prayers go out to my G Terrelle Pryor get healthy physically and spiritually 🙏🙏🙏— Lawrence Philly James (@ljtrain72) November 30, 2019
who would stab Terrelle Pryor 🤔— 👁️⃤ threepak chopra (@threeluminati) November 30, 2019
Prayers up for Terrelle Pryor. Hope bro pulls through— Himothy $antana™ 🏁 (@East__House) November 30, 2019
I really wanna know what went down with that Terrelle Pryor situation— Beek (@_oGbeeK) November 30, 2019
