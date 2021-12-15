Cincinnati: 9 Year Old Girl Hit While Crossing The Street With A Crossing Guard!

Prayers are going out to the 9-year-old gild who was hit by a car while crossing the street with a crossing guard.
Via Fox19
A crossing guard was crossing the street with a 9-year-old girl who attends Nativity School and a driver made an illegal U-turn, striking the child, police said in a prepared statement.
The girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries, they said.
Nicki Minaj’s Father Dies After Hit-And-Run Accident, Twitter Gathers In Support
Nicki Minaj’s Father Dies After Hit-And-Run Accident, Twitter Gathers In Support
1.
1 of 15
R.I.P. Robert Maraj 🕊🖤— guilherme (@ifsnicki) February 14, 2021
My condolences to Nicki and her family. pic.twitter.com/8PhsihTm6J
2.
2 of 15
Sending love, light and prayers to @NICKIMINAJ and family. 🙏🏾✨— Rapsody (@rapsody) February 14, 2021
3.
3 of 15
Sending you and your family all the love and strength. We love you, @NICKIMINAJ! May your father Rest In Peace 🤍🕊 pic.twitter.com/Ck1SyVuSTh— Nicki Minaj Charts (@nmcharts) February 14, 2021
4.
4 of 15
idc if u like nicki or not, stay respectful. dont make any jokes about this. may he rest in peace, sending love to nicki and her family 🤍 https://t.co/ylmg5DLNQk— han (@blindinrings) February 14, 2021
5.
5 of 15
Prayers up for Nicki Minaj’s family as they process this news. God be with them.🤍🙏— nicholas liddle (@NLiddle16) February 14, 2021
6.
6 of 15
I’m so sorry @NICKIMINAJ ... remember the good times... #rip 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/GfUpb2pJbR— Loni Love (@LoniLove) February 14, 2021
7.
7 of 15
Nicki Minaj is literally the sweetest person ever. She gets hate everyday for no reason and still will post a pic with a smile on her face. Then to lose her dad and y’all already making jokes is sickening. She’s so strong she deserves nothing but peace— 🏃🏾♀️ (@maceyadrii) February 14, 2021
8.8 of 15
9.
9 of 15
Sending my deepest condolences to @NICKIMINAJ I am so genuinely sorry for your loss. Sending you all the love, light and strength to get through this. Prayers go out to your entire family. I love you. May your father’s soul Rest In Peace 🙏🏼— Amra Olević Reyes (@amrezy) February 14, 2021
10.
10 of 15
Prayers 🙏🏿 to @NICKIMINAJ family. Very tough news to hear of her Dad ...please RT ...nobody should go through this type of incident pic.twitter.com/4QvYpsR1cn— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) February 14, 2021
11.11 of 15
12.
12 of 15
If you have Nicki’s follow, please refrain from engaging with any negative tweets. She doesn’t need to see that— ً (@TYRISPRINT) February 14, 2021
13.13 of 15
14.14 of 15
15.
15 of 15
I feel for Nicki. Seems like she’s really had a shitty last few years.— Aint No Mo (@joshuacharles__) February 14, 2021
Cincinnati: 9 Year Old Girl Hit While Crossing The Street With A Crossing Guard! was originally published on rnbcincy.com